Armie Hammer's Recent Fling Dishes On His Bedroom Kinks

Armie Hammer's recent fling has given us a glimpse into his bedroom "cannibalism" kinks -- you know, the ones that landed him in the center of sexual abuse allegations.

Comedian Brittany Schmitt makes it clear to her pal Brittany Furlan on "This is The Worst Podcast" that while things beneath the sheets were consensual between them, she's absolutely not negating the other accuser's experiences -- cause she, too, was disturbed by his actions.

She claims she met Armie this past August through sober friends in L.A. and they had a brief fling. She says straight off the bat Armie was open about the cannibalism claims levied at him -- explaining it to her as a "cycle of completion" and "I'm inside of you, so I want you to be inside of me" sorta thing.

Mind you, Schmitt doesn't sound bent outta shape about the biting at all, and according to her Armie was so into it, he'd push the limit sometimes -- but, she's clear, when she asked him to stop, he would.

Interestingly, she notes she was lucky to have a different experience from what his sexual assault accusers say they went through. Schmitt actually reiterates she's not shading them or questioning their experiences.

The Brittanys also had a good laugh about the fact Schmitt was down for Armie branding her ... on their first date. She says he gave her a hand tattoo, and put a matching one on himself

Brittany says he also inked others, and even jokingly referred to his tattoo "artist" gig as "Cannibal-ink." Yes, you heard that right.

Brittany says they stopped talking the next month... admitting the brief fling started because she was in a dark place.

As for Armie ... the DA's office said in May 2023 he wouldn't be charged with rape because they couldn't "prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter" in the Feb 2021 claims made by his ex, Effie Angelova.

