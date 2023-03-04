Hasan Minhaj Makes Armie Hammer Cannibal Joke at Spirit Awards

Play video content YouTube/Film Independent

Armie Hammer got thrown under the bus at the Spirit Awards this weekend -- courtesy of the show's host, Hasan Minhaj ... who roped in AH's old costar, Timothee Chalamet, too.

The comedian was firing from all cylinders Saturday to open the show -- one meant to honor indie filmmaking, which was streaming on YT -- by taking shots at A LOT of people ... including Armie, whom he didn't mention by name, but did allude to by reputation.

He brought up Timmy's flick from last year, 'Bones and All,' where the dude plays a cannibal who falls in love with another cannibal ... an easy layup to tie in the Armie scandal.

Hasan said Hollywood's gotta stop making movies where TC falls in love with flesh eaters ... 'cause it's getting old. Of course, he's referring to 'Call Me By Your Name,' where Tim/Armie play lovers. The joke didn't land all that well, it seems, as many in the audience audibly groaned. It doesn't appear as if Timothee himself was actually in attendance either.

Hasan didn't harp on it beyond that ... but it served as a reminder that the whole Armie saga still lingers, even now, and has left a bad taste in people's mouth throughout the biz.

You'll recall ... Armie was swept up in a criminal investigation for alleged rape for quite a while now, which doesn't seem to be going anywhere. He's denied raping anyone, but did admit he was emotionally abusive to women he'd been with ... touching on all his leaked DMs where he described horrific fantasies and leaned in on cannibalistic fetishes.

Since then, he's said that was just BDSM stuff he was into, and not meant to be taken literally ... and while some have called all the cannibal cracks at his expense "kink-shaming" -- it doesn't sound like H'wood is easing up on making him the butt of their jokes.