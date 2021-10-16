Armie Hammer 'Thriving' In Treatment for Alcohol, Drugs, Sex Addiction

It's been nearly 6 months since Armie Hammer checked himself into a treatment center -- and the actor remains there -- committed to spending as long as it takes to get better.

Sources close to Hammer tell us he's "thriving" in the Florida facility, those around him feel he's changed (for the better) from when he arrived and you can hear the difference in his voice.

Not only that, we're told Armie has kept in constant contact with his kids and loved ones -- FaceTiming with them regularly and sharing his progress.

Our sources say there's still no exact timeline for when he'll complete treatment, but he's willing to do whatever it takes. We're told the "Call Me By Your Name" star understands he was in an incredibly dangerous place before treatment and doesn't want to backslide.

As for a report that he was recently "replaced" by Noah Reid in Broadway's "The Minutes" ... we're told Armie was never officially signed on for that gig. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Armie had verbal talks for the role pre-pandemic, but they were only talks.

It was back in May when Armie checked into rehab for drug, alcohol and sex addiction treatment. The move came after several months of women leveling sexual abuse allegations against the actor.

He and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, announced they were splitting in July 2020, but their divorce has not yet been finalized.