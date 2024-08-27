Armie Hammer Says He's Selling His Truck, Can't Afford Gas Guzzler

Play video content Instagram / @armiehammer

Armie Hammer says he's starting fresh now that he's back in Los Angeles ... and that means parting ways with a gas-guzzling truck full of happy family memories.

The actor says he's having to sell a truck he's owned for 7 years because the cost to fill up his tank is out of control ... taking it to CarMax even though his kids are begging him not to kiss goodbye to the car.

Armie's cleaning out the car before finalizing the deal, and he's getting emotional thinking back on all the family road trips and milestones he went through behind the wheel ... including taking his kids home from the hospital.

AH says his kids want him to hang on to the truck, but with gas well over $4 a gallon in L.A. and all the traffic and city driving, Armie says it's just not practical for him anymore.

Instead, Armie says he's downsizing to small hybrid car ... and he says he keeps reminding himself of all the money he's going to save on gas and how much easier parking is going to be as a way to cope with the loss of his beloved truck.

Play video content TMZ.com

Armie says he bought the ride back in 2017 as a Christmas gift to himself ... and it's pretty clear in the video how much the car means to him and his kids.