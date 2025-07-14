Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife's L.A. Home Targeted in Scary Attempted Break-In

Elizabeth Chambers -- Armie Hammer's ex-wife -- was the target of a frightening attempted break-in at her Los Angeles area home ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the incident was first reported as a burglary suspect on the property Monday morning, when someone was seen trying to gain access to her residence.

We're told Chambers wasn’t home at the time, but was monitoring her property remotely when she spotted the intruder on surveillance footage and quickly alerted police.

When LAPD officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Our sources say there were no signs of forced entry, and no one was found on the premises. No police report was taken. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

TMZ broke the story ... Elizabeth filed for divorce from Armie back in 2020. Elizabeth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.