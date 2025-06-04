Armie Hammer Reunites on IG With Ex Elizabeth Chambers After Rocky Divorce
Armie Hammer’s all smiles -- and for good reason. He just reunited with his two kids for a sweet family photo … and yep, that’s his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in the shot too!
Interesting because the exes had a pretty rocky split with Elizabeth first filing for divorce -- but it was her who posted the family snap to her IG Stories on Tuesday, celebrating their son Ford’s school milestone.
Still, it’s not too wild to see them in a photo together -- family sources tell TMZ Armie and Elizabeth have always kept things solid when it comes to co-parenting.
We’re told that after finalizing their divorce in 2023, Armie and Elizabeth got to a place where they can be friendly and share space -- mainly for the sake of the kids.
Bottom line -- no more bad blood between the two. And honestly, the vibe was already there when they finalized the divorce, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.
Elizabeth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences -- hot on the heels of explosive allegations against Armie, including sexual assault and disturbing cannibalistic fantasies. He was never charged with rape or any crime following a lengthy LAPD investigation.