Armie Hammer Reunites on IG With Ex Elizabeth Chambers After Rocky Divorce

Armie Hammer’s all smiles -- and for good reason. He just reunited with his two kids for a sweet family photo … and yep, that’s his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in the shot too!

Interesting because the exes had a pretty rocky split with Elizabeth first filing for divorce -- but it was her who posted the family snap to her IG Stories on Tuesday, celebrating their son Ford’s school milestone.

Still, it’s not too wild to see them in a photo together -- family sources tell TMZ Armie and Elizabeth have always kept things solid when it comes to co-parenting.

We’re told that after finalizing their divorce in 2023, Armie and Elizabeth got to a place where they can be friendly and share space -- mainly for the sake of the kids.

Bottom line -- no more bad blood between the two. And honestly, the vibe was already there when they finalized the divorce, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.