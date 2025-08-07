Armie Hammer Cracks 'Roofie' Joke Discussing Weed on Podcast

Play video content The Armie HammerTime Podcast

Armie Hammer's rape allegations have not encouraged him to develop a filter ... 'cause the dude recently told a controversial joke about how much he enjoys "roofie"-ing people.

The actor made the jests on the most recent "Armie HammerTime" podcast episode ... telling his pal and former assistant, Ashton Ramsey, that he loved to smoke a ton of cannabis back in the day.

He jokes he liked to "poison" people with marijuana ... basically get them super high -- to the point where rational thought begins to break down. As Hammer puts it, he wanted to get people so high that they "can't find their feet."

Hammer takes it even further and says he liked "marijuana roofie-ing" ... a joke some people will probably side-eye given the allegations leveled against him in the past.

Armie was accused of sexual assault by a woman named Effie Angelova ... who also said he has fantasies of cannibalism. Hammer denied the allegations, but did admit he talked about cannibalism as a kink and he did say he once branded a lover with a knife.

Hammer has never been charged with a crime in connection to the allegations ... but, he was basically ex-communicated from Hollywood after Effie made the claims.

Armie's affairs cost him his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers. The two separated in 2020 and officially got a divorce in 2023.