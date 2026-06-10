Armie Hammer Out on Dinner Date with Mystery Red Head
Armie Hammer Red Hot Date with Red Head ... Lock Lips at L.A. Restaurant
Armie Hammer's expanding his social network ... kissing a mystery red head while grabbing a bite at a popular Los Angeles restaurant.
Photogs spotted the actor and his date at Pace Restaurant in the Hollywood Hills-area Tuesday night ... they looked cozy and even leaned in for a smooch.
The pair seemed smitten with one another before and after the passionate embrace ... laughing the night away.
Armie wore a stylish collared-shirt, jeans and Pumas ... while his date donned a low-cut, blue-gray top and form-fitting pants.
It seems Armie is getting back out there after being pretty reclusive for a couple years following cannibalism and sexual assault allegations ... before this, we saw him in September hitting a farmer's market in Los Angeles with a different lady friend.
It might be too early for this new flame to call herself by Armie's name ... but we definitely think Armie's getting a second date.