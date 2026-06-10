Armie Hammer Out on Dinner Date with Mystery Red Head

Armie Hammer's expanding his social network ... kissing a mystery red head while grabbing a bite at a popular Los Angeles restaurant.

Photogs spotted the actor and his date at Pace Restaurant in the Hollywood Hills-area Tuesday night ... they looked cozy and even leaned in for a smooch.

The pair seemed smitten with one another before and after the passionate embrace ... laughing the night away.

Armie wore a stylish collared-shirt, jeans and Pumas ... while his date donned a low-cut, blue-gray top and form-fitting pants.

Play video content Video: Armie Hammer Seen Out With Mystery Woman at Farmers Market TMZ.com

It seems Armie is getting back out there after being pretty reclusive for a couple years following cannibalism and sexual assault allegations ... before this, we saw him in September hitting a farmer's market in Los Angeles with a different lady friend.