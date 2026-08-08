Former Miss North Carolina USA Says She Was Targeted Due to Her 'Conservative Christian' Beliefs

The former Miss North Carolina USA 2026 has spoken out after she was stripped of her title after she allegedly said the n-word online -- and she firmly believes she was targeted for her conservative Christian views.

Brittany Boltinhouse sat down with Carolina Journal editor-in-chief Donna King in an interview published Friday ... and she put it simply, stating ... "I believe and think I was stripped from my title because of my political stance and my belief system as a conservative Christian woman."

The pageant queen noted she is a Mormon and added, "I’m proud of my standards. I’m a proud conservative woman, but a Christian woman. I’m a God-fearing woman."

She did not address the resurfaced posts which alegedly included racist remarks she is thought to have shared between 2017 and 2019.

Brittany said she could not get into the details of her circumstances due to a "confidentiality clause" but said she is at peace with what happened, describing it as a "blessing in disguise."

And despite the ordeal being an "emotional rollercoaster" and putting her family under scrutiny as well, she noted ... "I see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know who I am and I know what I can become."

Brittany also reacted to whether or not she thinks being a Donald Trump supporter is "disqualifying" in the pageant world ... saying, "All I can say from the information that I have today and what I believe and I think is honestly I don’t know."

As we reported, the organizers behind the North Carolina competition announced Wednesday they were revoking her crown and giving it to runner-up Myla Hadley.

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