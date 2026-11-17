Security Did Nothing After I Was Slammed To Ground

Kid Rock's Nashville bar is facing a new lawsuit related to its security guards ... though this time someone is alleging the security wasn't aggressive enough.

A woman named Ava Bozzo is suing Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse ... claiming she went to the establishment to dance and drink with friends in November 2024, when an unidentified man allegedly attacked her, picked her up, and threw her down while she was dancing.

Ava claims she "sustained significant injuries," including a broken tooth that required medical attention ... as well as emotional injuries after the alleged incident.

She says security did not rush to her aid ... and she's suing for breach of duty and negligent supervision and training.

While she essentially says security didn't do enough, another man sued the same establishment and alleged the bar's guards did too much ... claiming they badly beat him up for touching a performer's guitar.

He claims one of the men became "disproportionately agitated" ... before slamming him against the wall of an elevator while he was being thrown out of the establishment.