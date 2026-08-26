Kid Rock Helicopter Stunt May Have Cost an Army General His Job

That Kid Rock helicopter stunt in March may have cost an Army general his job.

Pete Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George just days after George had a chat with his vice chief of staff, Gen. Chris LaNeve, who encouraged George to drop the probe into the Kid Rock incident ... according to a new report in The Washington Post.

Play video content Video: Helicopter at Kid Rock’s Home Sparks Army Investigation X / @KidRock

The newspaper reports George didn't want to abandon the investigation because he wanted to make sure safety regulations weren't violated when service members flew past Kid Rock's house.

The Defense Secretary gave no explanation when George was sacked, but appointed LaNeve acting chief of staff.

The White House still hasn't nominated LaNeve to permanently fill the position ... but it sounds like he's favored for the job.

The Pentagon tried to play it off as no big deal, telling the Washington Post ... "[We are] actively coordinating with our Senate partners to lock in the optimal moment to formally submit his nomination, and we intend to do so."

As we previously reported, the aircrew for the choppers had been suspended over the stunt.

Kid Rock posted a video of the flyover online, writing in the caption ... "This is a level of respect that s*** for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."