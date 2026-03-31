Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Clears Army Pilots After Kid Rock Flyby Incident

Kid Rock's viral helicopter moment is officially a non-issue ... the Army pilots who buzzed by his Nashville home are back in the air.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday there will be no investigation and no punishment, revealing the previously grounded pilots have had their suspension lifted.

Play video content X / @KidRock

Hegseth made the call public on X, writing ... "Thank you @KidRock. @USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots."

The decision came just hours after the Army said the crew had been suspended pending a formal investigation into why two AH-64 Apache helicopters flew near Kid Rock's house and a nearby "No Kings" protest during a weekend training mission.

At the time, officials were trying to determine whether the flyby followed proper protocols ... but that review has now been scrapped entirely.

Kid Rock didn't seem worried from the jump. He told Nashville's WKRN he figured the pilots were "going to be alright," adding with a grin, "My buddy's commander-in-chief," referring to President Donald Trump.

As for the actual flyby, KR downplayed it, saying the helicopters only hovered for "seconds ... maybe a minute."