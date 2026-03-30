U.S. Army Launches Investigation Over Helicopter at Kid Rock's Home

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Rock and rotor! Kid Rock was more than happy to salute military helicopters near his palatial Nashville-area home over the weekend ... but the U.S. Army seems less than thrilled with the pilots' actions.

ICYMI ... Kid Rock posted a video Saturday featuring 2 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters -- one of which was hovering super close to the "Bawitdaba" artist's property -- writing, "This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

But now, NewsChannel5Investigates reports 101st Airborne leaders are in the dark as to whether the overflight at Nashville's "No Kings" protest was incidental or deliberate, and they want to get to the bottom of it.

Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, told the publication, "Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’). The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity."

He continued ... "The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."