U.S. Army Suspends Helicopter Crew From Flyby At Kid Rock's Home

The military servicemembers who flew a couple Apache helicopters over to Kid Rock's crib won't be doing any more celebrity flybys ... 'cause they just got grounded.

The U.S. Army suspended the aircrew from Saturday's stunt at Kid Rock's Nashville residence ... according to a report Tuesday from NBC News, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

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As we reported ... Kid Rock posted a video Saturday featuring 2 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters -- one was hovering super close to the "Bawitdaba" artist's property -- writing, "This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

The U.S. Army announced Monday they were opening an inquiry, and on Tuesday, the hammer reportedly came down.

Kid Rock's Nashville estate is reportedly a 27,000-square-foot mansion patterned after the White House ... and he's known for being a big Trump supporter.