Kid Rock Flies Shotgun in Army Helicopter for 250th U.S. Birthday, Freedom Tour

Kid Rock took a ride in a military helicopter Monday ... sitting in the gunner's seat as part of the celebration of America's 250th birthday.

The Apache chopper buzzed the D.C. area ... and cameras were rolling for Memorial Day, the big Independence Day birthday, and Kid Rock's Freedom 250 tour.

A Pentagon spokesperson tells TMZ DC ... "At each stop along his [upcoming] tour, Kid Rock has generously pledged 1,000 free tickets for members of the military and veterans."

According to journalist Ryan Grim, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also sat shotgun in a second Apache helicopter.

We haven't been able to get hold of video ... at least not yet.

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