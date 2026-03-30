Washington D.C. Plane Crash Video Shows New Angle of Collision

New video of the 2025 Washington D.C. plane crash shows the commercial jet and Army helicopter flying straight towards each other ... moments before the explosive collision.

The new footage is horrifying to watch -- showing American Airlines flight 5342 and an Army "Black Hawk" chopper burst into flames in the mid-air crash that killed all 67 people onboard both aircrafts.

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What's also scary is new documents obtained by 60 Minutes reveal that there were two other near-collisions in D.C. between planes and military helicopters ... just the day before the January 29 incident.

Internal safety reports allegedly say that around 4:30 PM on January 28, 2025, two Army choppers were flying higher than anticipated as an American Airlines plane from Norfolk was descending into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The docs reportedly say a collision alarm went off in the plane's cockpit ... and the jet flew higher to avoid hitting the helos.

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According to 60 Minutes, the docs show the second incident happened just a few hours later -- another helicopter approached as a flight from Connecticut was coming in for a landing. An alarm went off on this plane, too ... and it scrapped the landing to dodge the chopper.

60 Minutes reports that air traffic controllers have spent more than a decade telling the Federal Aviation Administration that it's dangerous to have so many helicopters and passenger jets sharing the airspace in D.C.