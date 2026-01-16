Ludacris Drops Out of Kid Rock's 'Rock the Country' Tour After Outrage

Ludacris is pulling out of Kid Rock's country music festival after some of his fans threw a fit when his name showed up on the lineup poster.

The "What's Your Fantasy" rapper originally appeared on the "Rock the Country" tour's lineup Monday this week -- along with Nelly -- but by Friday his name was removed from the poster.

Some folks view Kid Rock's music festival as part of the MAGA movement ... and Ludacris was getting roasted in some corners of the internet for seemingly getting on board.

A rep for "Rock the Country" told Rolling Stone Luda is no longer part of the festival ... and a rep for Ludacris told the outlet it was all a "mix up" and "lines got crossed and he wasn't supposed to be on there."

Nelly's still among the headliners ... he took the stage during the "Rock The Country" inaugural tour in 2024, and last year he performed at President Trump's inauguration. Nelly defended the Trump gig, saying he comes from a family of military veterans, loves his country, and respects its highest office.

Gavin Adcock blasted Joe Biden on stage at the 2024 "Rock the Country" tour ... and Trump filmed a video introducing Kid Rock's set last year ... though it's not explicitly a political event.