Country Star Megan Moroney Shuts Down Nick Bosa Dating Rumors, I'm Single!

Turns out Megan Moroney is still on the market -- the popular country singer just shut down rumors that she's dating 49ers star Nick Bosa, or anyone for that matter.

The "Tennessee Orange" musician addressed the Bosa romance gossip in a new interview with PEOPLE -- addressing speculation that started back in October after she was spotted watching a Niners game in a Levi's Stadium suite, holding a "Moroney 9" jersey.

Fans speculated she was there for Bosa ... but now Moroney is finally setting the record straight.

"I'm not dating right now at all," Moroney said. "I'm too busy.

Too bad ... they'd have been a powerhouse couple.

Bosa -- who signed a $170 million extension with the Niners -- is a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the best defensive ends in the league.

He's also considered one of the NFL's hottest players, even landing a modeling gig with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS' brand, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Moroney is a big star, too, earning major recognition in the music world, including being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year and a CMT award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year in 2024. Her latest single, "6 Months Later," went gold.