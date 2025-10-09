Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Moroney Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 28th Birthday

Megan Moroney Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Megan Moroney Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Megan Moroney Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Megan Moroney is celebrating another year around the sun ... but these sexy shots might be hotter!

Sound the alarm! The 28-year-old "I'm Not Pretty" singer shows the incredible irony of that title while dazzling in a fire-engine-red bikini.

1009-Megan-Moroney-Hot-Shots-SUB-2

Here she is serving up serious surfer vibes with a beautiful blonde beach wave 'do!

And this dark night barely needed lighting thanks to the self-described "emo cowgirl"'s megawatt smile.

1109-Megan-Moroney-Hot-Shots-SUB-1

Check out the gallery for all the hot shots!

Happy birthday, Megan!!!

Related articles