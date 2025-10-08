Bella Thorne Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

Kick off Bella Thorne's 28th birthday with a leisurely stroll through her sexiest shots ... 28 is a magical number, so we're shining the spotlight bright and just right to kick off the party!

Yellow, white and black bikinis OH MY! Today, this Disney star sure knows how to "Shake It Up!"

Thorne pokes fun at her followers with a tease here in there -- like this shot from her social media page, in yet another pleasing black bikini during sunset hour.

And check out this cheeky selfie -- mirror, mirror on the wall, Bella Thorne is the finest of 'em all! Bella showed off some side-boob fashion in a daring black dress ...

Hit the gallery for all the hot shots!