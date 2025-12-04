Country Star Tucker Wetmore Talks Magic Moves on Stage, Ladies Can't Get Enough

Play video content TMZ.com

Rising country music star Tucker Wetmore is feeling the love from the ladies lately ... and the singer tells us it's all in the moves he dishes out on stage.

We spoke with Tucker at LAX as he's preparing to perform at Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve this year. He has thoughts about women sliding into his DMs and the endless TikTok admiration of his gyrating dance moves in concerts.

Check the clip ... when asked if he’s planning out out his best moves to impress female fans, Tucker laughs and tells us it’s not conscious ... "I just move. I don't know how to explain it."

Tucker compares all the attention to his time on the field ... FYI, Tucker used to play college football, but his football career ended after a severe leg injury during his freshman year -- and Mr. Wetmore says it's no different, though some DMs can get pretty wild.

Asked about the controversy about NYE hosts getting a little too tipsy on air, and if he expects the same type of energy during his Dick Clark cameo this year ... he says "It's a celebratory night, everyone's got their vices. I know I got mine so no judgement here." He says he'll wait to start the party until after the show.