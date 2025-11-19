Zach Bryan Discusses Mental Health Struggles, Says He's 2 Months Sober

Zach Bryan is spilling it all ... revealing he’s been sober for two months after battling some heavy mental health demons.

In an emotional IG post Tuesday, Zach said going from a decade in the military to suddenly being thrown into the spotlight messed with him more than he realized ... and it took a 20-day solo motorcycle trip across the country for him to finally see he needed real help.

The country singer said he was stuck in this constant state of discontent -- always reaching for alcohol, not because he liked it, but because he was trying to fill some kind of black hole inside him.

And it was a lot ... on top of that, he said he was having "earth-shattering panic attacks" and getting "lied about and doxxed on the internet."

ZB said his anxiety got so bad it basically paralyzed him -- which shocked him, because he always figured he could power through anything, especially with success and money behind him.

Eventually he found a therapist who helped him tackle his drinking and all the heavy life stuff he kept pushing down -- and now he says he’s in a way better place, urging anyone who needs help to go get it, too.