Brianna LaPaglia Says She's Thriving Post-Zach Bryan, But Not Dating

Play video content TMZ.com

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is looking back on her rocky split from Zach Bryan ... saying she’s thriving now, and when it comes to dating ... that’s not even on the menu.

We ran into the Barstool Sports star in NYC Wednesday, and she tells us the past year has been all about healing ... she’s in a fantastic headspace now and spilled on everything she’s been up to since kicking Zach to the curb.

We also asked Brianna about the multimillion-dollar NDA Zach allegedly put in front of her -- which she flat-out refused to sign -- and she says anyone in her shoes should trust their gut and take their power back.

Catch the full clip ... ’cause Brianna, who also accused the country singer of emotional abuse, drops some straight-up wisdom on surviving toxic relationships ... and why staying true to yourself is always the best move.