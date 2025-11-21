Country Singer Blanco Brown Proclaims A.I. Songs Have No Heart, Feeling

Play video content TMZ.com

Artificial intelligence can put sound and lyrics together no problem ... but, it can't capture the heart of a human artist -- so says a country music star.

Here's the deal ... an A.I.-generated song titled "Walk My Walk" has gone viral in recent days -- with many vibing to the robot-manufactured hit.

However, one man who didn't like the track one bit was Blanco Brown ... who decided to race the proverbial steam engine just like John Henry, and create his own version of the song using an all-human team of producers, engineers and more.

We chatted with Brown on "TMZ Live" ... and, he tells us he doesn't think a robot can capture the emotion or feeling of a real artist -- and, he says he doesn't consider his song a cover either since he says he went in and created the song basically from scratch.

Blanco says a former protégé of his actually made the A.I. track ... and, while he says he can hear likenesses to his own voice, it's nowhere near as good as him -- and, he points out, commercially successful songs like the A.I. version aren't always the best ones.