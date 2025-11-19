Neil deGrasse Tyson Says A.I. Ain't Funny Enough to Replace Comics Anytime Soon

Play video content TMZ.com

Neil deGrasse Tyson has some good news for comedians worried about artificial intelligence taking over their jobs ... A.I.'s not an immediate threat!

We caught up with NDT today in NYC ... according to Neil, comedians might have some of the only safe jobs left ... that is, if you're good! He judges A.I. to be a soulless entity that doesn't understand what it's saying -- a considerable hurdle to overcome if you're mining for the revelatory and surprising insights needed for impactful jokes.

He explained, "I've asked A.I. to give me some good jokes ... they were on a bad dad-joke level."

But it's curious to Neil the sudden panic among creatives anyway. He pointed out when automation and robotics became ubiquitous, taking millions of jobs from factory workers on the assembly line, artists remained relatively silent.

He said, "The creative artists didn't think about it or care, because they weren't on the assembly line. So where was their sympathy when other people were losing their jobs?"

Another job possibly making Neil's shortlist ... good therapists. Watch the clip ... joked there's a whole new branch of therapy necessary to accommodate the people falling in love with their A.I. chatbots.