Neil deGrasse Tyson Doubts Aliens On Earth, Gov. Couldn't Keep It Secret

Neil deGrasse Tyson You Really Think Our Gov Has UFO Secrets?

8/28/2023 12:15 AM PT
Neil deGrasse Tyson is happy UFOs are being taken more seriously by our government ... but he highly doubts we've been visited by aliens, and he's got one big reason.

7/26/23
We got Neil at LAX, and he jumped on the subject of aliens visiting planet Earth, saying it's highly improbable out-of-this-world visitors could escape omnipresent video from cellphones.

Neil says he'd love for our government to be more open about any recorded phenomenon, but he doesn't think a full-on invasion has gone down that officials are keeping a secret.

8/23/23
In case you missed it, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had a laugh during the Republican debate over UFOs... but promised to give Americans the 411 if he gets elected.

