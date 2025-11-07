Frank Grillo Says A.I. Good for Humanity, Fans Ready for A.I. Heroes Onscreen

Play video content TMZ.com

Frank Grillo thinks the world is ready for an A.I. hero on the big screen ... 'cause he argues humans ain't fixing the world on their own!

We caught up with the actor at LAX on Thursday ... and we asked him about his upcoming film "Override" -- in which he will play an A.I. "synthetic angel," according to Variety.

Grillo says he believes the world's ready for such a hero because we aren't "making it happen" in terms of saving the world at this point.

We asked Grillo if he personally uses A.I. ... and he says he's a fan of it -- adding he'd like to "f*** around" with the new technology.

7/18/25

Grillo also gave our cameraman a little guff ... bringing up the last time the two spoke when he talked about his legacy -- and his plane caught on fire just minutes later!

ICYMI ... Grillo revealed he wanted to leave enough dough behind for his kids in order to set them up for life -- and then his Delta flight suffered an engine fire.

Thankfully, Frank shared in a follow-up post that everyone was alright ... though he shamed Delta Airlines for what he felt was lackluster compensation after their plane's jet engine burst into flames.