Frank Grillo Chillingly Let Us In On His Death Wish Before Plane Engine Ignited

Frank Grillo Chillingly Let Us In On His Death Wish ... Right Before His Delta Flight Ignited!!!
Frank Grillo’s thinking about his legacy -- telling TMZ what he still wants to do before his time’s up. And here's the kicker ... he made those haunting remarks just before boarding a Delta flight that literally had its engines catch fire seconds after takeoff!
We bumped into Frank at LAX Friday, and he got real about hitting major milestones at 60. One of his big life goals? Making sure his kids are set for life before he checks out. Yep, for real ... talk about timing!
He dropped that heavy statement just before he and the 226 passengers, plus 9 crew members on Delta Flight 446, had a major scare when the plane's engines lit up in flames.
The pilots sprang into action, circling back to LAX and making a safe landing -- and by the time the plane hit the gate, the flames had died down. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Still, Frank was not impressed with how the situation was handled. He posted a pic of the flaming engine on his IG Story, claiming Delta barely lifted a finger to help passengers after landing -- and handed him a measly $12 voucher.
But before all that drama, Frank was in a totally different headspace... which you can see for yourself in our full interview with him. But after that mid-air scare, it's clear he’s gonna be soaking in the little things in life way more!