Dramatic Video Shows Plane Engine Erupt in Flames After LAX Takeoff

Dramatic new video has surfaced showing the harrowing moment a Delta Air Lines jet's engine burst into flames just seconds after takeoff.

Captured by L.A. FLIGHTS, the footage reveals fire shooting from the aircraft's left engine as it ascended into the sky from Los Angeles International Airport, creating a terrifying spectacle for those watching below.

The incident occurred Friday aboard Delta Flight 446, a Boeing 767 headed to Atlanta with 226 passengers and 9 crew members. The pilots quickly responded to the emergency, circling back to LAX and safely landing the plane.