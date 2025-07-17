Everson Griffen Seen Grabbing Bags, Walking Off Plane After Incident In Sky

Former NFL star Everson Griffen was seen calmly grabbing his bags and leaving a plane on Wednesday, just minutes after a flight crew grounded his jet over his alleged "unruly" behavior.

Check out some pictures TMZ Sports has obtained from Flight DL1902, you can see Griffen in a white hat and white shirt gathering his belongings without much issue, a short time after he was accused of causing a disturbance in the sky.

According to Delta Air Lines, Griffen had exhibited "unruly behavior" on the jet as it was making its way from Chicago to Minneapolis ... which forced pilots to return to O'Hare just minutes after they departed the airport.

One person who was on the plane tells us it looked like Griffen was trying to smoke something in the bathroom -- which caused a confrontation with flight attendants.

We're told, though, once the plane touched down, Griffen walked off the plane without incident. Law enforcement figures were then seen on the jet interviewing witnesses.

It's not clear what happened to Griffen once he got off the ride.

The ex-Minnesota Vikings pass rusher released a statement on the matter on his Instagram page early Thursday morning, writing, "I'm doing just fine."

"My behavior was not unruly at all," he added. "Why would they let me go."