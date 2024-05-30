Former Vikings Star Everson Griffen Arrested For DWI

Former NFL star Everson Griffen was arrested again for DWI this week ... after officers say they initially stopped the four-time Pro Bowler for driving his Bentley at a high rate of speed.

Minnesota State Patrol tells TMZ Sports a trooper pulled over the 36-year-old defensive end for allegedly going 82 MPH in a 55 MPH zone in Minneapolis around 11:35 PM on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, cops say they could smell alcohol in the vehicle -- which had two people inside -- and Griffen had "slightly watery eyes." When asked when his last drink was, he said around 1 PM.

Griffen submitted to a field sobriety test ... and cops say he showed several signs of impairment -- swaying, using arms for balance, improper turn and more.

When asked again about the last time he drank alcohol, Griffen claimed he had one drink.

Griffen then took a breathalyzer ... which cops say showed a 0.10 -- above the legal limit -- and he was arrested for DWI.

When cops searched Griffen, they say they found a small plastic vile with .02 grams of a white powder, which was field tested as positive for the presence of cocaine.

Jail records show he was booked on several charges ... including driving under the influence of alcohol, fifth-degree drug possession, and careless driving.

This is the second time Griffen has been arrested for DWI. Last July, he was charged with fourth-degree DWI in Chanhassen.

That charge was dropped as part of a deal with prosecutors this past February.

The former USC Trojans DE was a 4th-round pick out of the 2010 draft ... and played most of his 12-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.