Vikings' Everson Griffen Posts Disturbing Video Waving Gun, Team Concerned

Vikings' Everson Griffen Posts Disturbing Video Waving Gun ... Allegedly Fired Weapon
11/24/2021 9:06 AM PT
9:23 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Minnetrista Police Dept. says Griffen called 911 at around 3 AM ... claiming that "someone was inside his home and that he needed help from the police."
The spokesperson says Griffen also "told the 911 dispatcher that he fired a weapon but nobody was injured."
According to the police rep, when officers arrived on scene, they did not find an intruder ... adding that Griffen has refused to come out of his residence.
The spokesperson says law enforcement and Vikings officials have been on the scene since 7 AM trying to "work with him to resolve the situation."
The Minnesota Vikings say they're concerned for the health of Everson Griffen ... after the defensive end posted a series of disturbing things on his social media page Wednesday -- including a video of him waving a gun.
Griffen sent out the scary posts overnight ... and in the terrifying video, which is roughly 30 seconds in length, the 33-year-old can be seen staring wide-eyed and speaking quickly with a firearm in his hand.
"Yo, yo, yo," Griffen can be heard saying. "I'm in my house. N*****s trying to pop me. I still got clips left. This is my gun."
BREAKING: #Vikings DE Everson Griffen has made some concerning post on his IG. Posting text messages where it seems like Everson may be in danger.— NFC North Chat ⛈ (@NFCnorthchat) November 24, 2021 @NFCnorthchat
Praying everything is alright🙏 pic.twitter.com/2YQPZ1uY57
Griffen also shared screenshots of a series of troubling text messages that he allegedly sent ... appearing to show him asking for help while saying, "People are trying to kill me."
The Vikings said in a statement Wednesday morning that they are aware of it all and are concerned ... adding that they have been in contact with Griffen.
"Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement," the team said.
"Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time."
Head coach Mike Zimmer, meanwhile, added that he's worried for Griffen as well -- and said he was not sure if his player was "safe."
"We're only concerned about his well-being," Zimmer said.
Griffen has battled mental health issues in the past ... including an incident in 2018, in which cops say he jumped out of an ambulance after he feared "someone was going to shoot him."
