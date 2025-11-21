Trevor Jackson Says A.I. Beating Humans on Billboard Gotta Stop
Trevor Jackson Humans Competing With A.I. On The Charts ... Is A Raw Deal! 🤖
Trevor Jackson is a "Call Of Duty" superfan ... but he's not so crazy about sharing Billboard Chart space with artificial artists!!!
TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Trevor on Saturday afternoon at Monster Energy's epic "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" Launch Party in NYC and got his thoughts on the growing A.I. trend within the music industry.
Gayle King sat down with Telisha Jones—creator of the AI singer Xania Monet that's been on the Billboard Charts— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 5, 2025 @big_business_
Gayle King: They thought Xania Monet is a real person
Telisha Jones: Xania is an extension of me
Gayle King: But you can't sing so Xania is not a real person pic.twitter.com/UriKdRmSxQ
Xania Monet isn't a real person but has a very real presence on the Billboard Airplay Chart and even has fans confusing her for an actual Grammy-winner ... Victoria Monet!!!
Trevor tells us he's prayerful that the tech falls into the right hands, but you can't put air back in the bottle, and he uses several movie examples to show how humanity has been warned ... "iRobot," 2001's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron"!
The "Grey's Anatomy" star can't knock the hustle but can't help feeling slighted, having been recording music for 20-plus years without a Billboard placement ... that's real blood pumping through those vocal chords, buddy!!!
He released his new project today -- affectionally dubbed "I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)" -- but here's to hoping he can start a love affair with the Billboard charts.