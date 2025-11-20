Fugees Founding Member Pras Michel Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

Fugees member Pras Michél has been hit with a 14-year prison sentence ... handed down after his conviction on conspiracy and illegal foreign lobbying charges.

The verdict came down Thursday in a D.C. federal court -- slapping Pras with three years of probation on top of his 14-year stint. He already got hit last month with a massive $64 million forfeiture tied to the alleged scheme.

The hip hop lyricist got slapped with 10 guilty counts back in April 2023 -- everything from messing with campaign finance laws during Obama’s 2012 run to allegedly cozying up with the Trump administration in 2017.

Basically, it’s the worst-case scenario for Pras ... especially since he told TMZ Hip Hop he and his team were crossing their fingers for a pardon from Trump himself.