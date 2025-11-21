Ja Rule Swats Down Tasha K 'Beatdown Rumors,' Max B Does Too

Ja Rule was involved in an altercation last night at Barclays Center during Brandy & Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" tour stop, and turns out ... that was the height of it. Rumors of him receiving any beatdown are completely false!!!

Ja cleared up all the internet rumors with TMZ Hip Hop ... “I don’t call police… I didn’t get jumped, they tried tho 🤣." When asked who the guys were trying to put blood in his eye, he simply said, "No clue."

Tasha K -- who's been ordered to pay Cardi B over $1 million in a past defamation, false reporting case -- jumped out on the Ja rumors, claiming the rap star had been turned to orange juice pulp ... and he clapped back at her!!!

Max B is also being looped into the rumors, but his team tells TMZ Hip Hop neither the recently released rapper nor his team had ANYTHING to do with the situation.

The footage in question shows two groups of men ... one man shoves another to the other side, while the person filming ID's a figure with a red circle -- purportedly Ja Rule -- being restrained from entering the melee, but that's where the video cuts off.