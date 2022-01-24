Cardi B Wins Federal Libel Suit with Blogger Tasha K, Awarded $1.25 Million
3:02 PM PT -- Tasha K tweeted about the verdict, saying "My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work."
Cardi B claimed a blogger made up harmful lies about her on the internet is ringing true with the jury ... which just sided with her in federal court.
The rapper won her libel case against Tasha K, who she sued for posting videos where she alleged, among other things, CB was a prostitute who dabbled in drugs and had contracted STIs.
After a week-plus long trial, Tasha was found liable on 3 separate claims, and ordered to pay Cardi $1.25 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses.
Cardi called BS on Tasha, suing her back in 2019 when the blogger refused to take down the damaging posts.
CB even went on the witness stand during the trial and testified she was suicidal during this period as a direct result of Tasha's stories.
Looks like she made an impact with jurors -- 'cause she's scored a big W, and can close the book on this mess, for now.
The judge said any potential punitive damages Tasha might owe Cardi will be determined in a future hearing.