Cardi B Paying Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Fire

Cardi B is stepping up to help those rocked by tragedy in her native New York City, paying for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in a building fire that killed 17.

Cardi tells us, "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal."

As we reported, the fire ripped through a 120-unit tower in The Bronx on January 9 -- taking the lives of 17 people -- and sending many more to the hospital. Victims ranged in age from just 2 years old to 50.

We're told Cardi will cover both funeral and burial expenses and has teamed up with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to make sure everyone is covered, and the wishes of their families are met.

Cardi says, "I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."