Ja Rule and Lizzo Down Whiskey Shots Backstage in L.A.

Joke's on anyone following for the Ja Rule TikTok trend ... the "Always On Time" rapper was recently in Los Angeles for Nelly's Where The Party Out Tour, where he got Lizzo's support ... while also getting her lit!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got video of Ja, his wife Aisha, and Lizzo backstage at the Intuit Dome, flicking it up and throwing back shots of his Amber & Opal honey botanical whiskey and listening to vintage Ghostface Killah.

Lizzo was analyzing the sweeteners used in the whiskey and ended up suggesting herself into creating a Vanilla Coke flavor, so stay tuned!!!

Ja was the best version of himself onstage, dripping in a custom turquoise Gucci and Adidas tracksuit while ripping through his classic hits such as “Livin’ It Up" and “Mesmerize."

He eventually stripped down, flaunting his chiseled washboard stomach ... 49 years old never looked so good!!!