Ja Rule Performs at Celebrity-Filled New York Liberty WNBA Playoff Game

Ja Rule provided the halftime entertainment at the New York Liberty's series-clinching win over the Atlanta Dream last night -- and can take credit for being the team's good luck charm ... home team was down by 5 at the break!!!

The platinum-selling Queens native ripped through his hits such as "Put It On Me" and local anthem "New York" (minus Fat Joe and Jadakiss).

Ja won over the Barclays Center with an energetic performance backed by electric dancing from team mascot Ellie the Elephant and The Timeless Torches dance squad!!!

The Ja jokes didn't land like they did at his infamous performance a few years ago at a Milwaukee Bucks game ... all rappers are probably better suited to hype their hometown crowd anyway.

The W has been booming all year with record-breaking attendance, and several celebs got an in-person look at the Liberty's move to the chip ... Quavo, Pharrell, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg and Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff were all in the building!!!

Ja has a lot more hits to dish where this came from ... Liberty should invite him back!!!

