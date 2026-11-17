Kid Rock's honky tonk has been dealing with some legal drama all summer long ... because the controversial rock star's Nashville bar is being sued by a man who claims security guards went overboard and beat him senseless.

A man named Joshua Welch is suing Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse over an alleged incident he says took place in December 2025 ... and the alleged beatdown kicked off after he says he "lightly tapped" a performer's guitar with his finger.

Welch's lawyer says he touched the guitar in a "moment of poor judgment" -- and didn’t even touch the instrument hard ... but he claims he was still approached by a security guard and 86'd from the joint.

On his way out of the venue, Welch's lawyer says he doubled down by trying to touch the guitar again ... which is when he claims the security guard became "disproportionately agitated."

Welch claims he was beaten by 3 men in the elevator. He alleges he was slammed against the wall of the elevator and then thrown out when it reached the ground floor. He says he was then pushed to the floor and repeatedly shoved down when he tried to get off the ground multiple times ... including once when he says he landed hard on his right hand and badly injured his ring finger.

He says he underwent surgery to fix the damaged digit about a month later.

Welch is suing for assault and battery, negligence, negligent hiring and training, and false imprisonment. To be clear, he's suing Kid Rock's restaurant -- not the star himself.