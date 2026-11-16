Jen Shah has watched the documentary about her former prison pal Elizabeth Holmes ... and the former 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star is teasing that she's got plenty to say.

Jen revealed A24 hosted a private screening of "You Can See Everything" for her and her guests Friday ... giving her a front-row seat to the film about her fellow former inmate.

Thank you, @A24, for hosting a private screening of You Can See Everything for me and my guests on Friday. I watched it through the lens of my own friendship with Elizabeth. For everyone who’s been asking what I thought, consider this a little preview. You’ll hear from me soon. 🎬 #YouCanSeeEverything @TheRealJenShah

She thanked the production company on X, explaining she watched the documentary from a unique perspective ... as someone who actually knows Elizabeth personally.

Jen wrote, "I watched it through the lens of my own friendship with Elizabeth."

And for anyone wondering whether Jen plans to spill the tea, she added, "For everyone who's been asking what I thought, consider this a little preview. You'll hear from me soon."

As you know, Jen and Elizabeth became close while serving time together at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas ... even bonding over some less-than-glamorous prison duties.

Jen previously revealed the two connected during their time in the clink ... cleaning bathrooms together, attending fitness classes and having deep conversations while walking the prison track.

The A24 documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows the disgraced Theranos founder in the weeks leading up to her prison sentence.