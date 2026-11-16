Camille Grammer Claims Kelsey Fired Daughter Mason via Text, Just 'Like He Dumped Me'

Same Way He Dumped Me!!!

Play video content Video: Camille Grammer Says Kelsey Fired Daughter Mason by Text Everybody Sees Nobody Sees With Paul Roysdon

Camille Grammer is blasting Kelsey Grammer as a total coward ... he says her ex-husband fired their daughter Mason from her job via text message ... and ended their marriage with a text too!!!

Camille told reality TV producer Paul Roysdon on his YouTube series, "Everybody Sees, Nobody Sees," that Mason had been working for Kelsey's company for roughly a year when he texted her that his office was closing and she was out of a job.

Sounds like a pretty cold way to fire your daughter ... but Camille says it's just who Kelsey is.

Camille called Kelsey a "coward," claiming Mason's text-message firing was the same M.O. he used to end their marriage.

She says Mason's been navigating the perception that she's a "nepo baby" because of her famous father, even though she claims Kelsey "doesn't do anything for either one of us."

The allegations come after Camille previously called Kelsey out for allegedly forgetting their daughter's birthday.