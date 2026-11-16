Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Fiancé Ken Urker's Cause of Death Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former fiancé, Ken Urker, died from a heroin overdose ... TMZ has learned.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office tells TMZ ... Ken's death was ruled an accident, with his official cause of death listed as polysubstance drug toxicity -- meaning a combination of drugs caused a fatal reaction.

We broke the story ... Gypsy's brother, Dylan Blanchard, found Ken dead in his bed on what would've been his 34th birthday on Oct. 1.

Cops say drug paraphernalia -- including syringes and a spoon -- was found near his body, as was a brown powdery substance. They also say a holstered handgun was found on the nightstand.

Gypsy told us shortly after Ken died that an overdose was suspected ... though she also said she didn't know he had a drug problem.

Deputies say they were told Ken went to church with members of the Blanchard family the night before his death and made comments about being depressed and upset.

Gypsy and Ken had hit a rough patch before his passing ... taking time apart, though sources say they were not broken up or even on a break. We were told his drinking created a strain on their relationship.

Gypsy and Ken share one child, a daughter named Aurora.

After Gypsy and Aurora attended a private viewing of Ken's body in Louisiana on Oct. 4 ... Ken's family -- all of whom get along with Gyspsy aside from Ken's sister Autumn -- invited her to his Texas funeral.

Just recently ... Gypsy spoke out again about his death, saying she believed with "100% certainty" that he did not die by suicide.