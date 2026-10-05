Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Goodbye to Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker at Private Viewing

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an emotional final goodbye with Ken Urker over the weekend ... and their daughter, Aurora, recognized her father during the private viewing ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... Ken's brother, two of his sisters, and his mother, Raina, flew to Louisiana for a small viewing of Ken's body Saturday afternoon at a funeral home ... but his sister Autumn didn't make the trip.

We're told Gypsy wore a black dress and a necklace Ken gave her for their two-year anniversary.

Aurora was there, too ... and we're told she recognized Ken and said, "Daddy" ... a gut-wrenching moment for everyone in the room.

Sources say Gypsy also got some private time to say a few things to Ken and tell him goodbye.

We're told the day was incredibly difficult for both Gypsy and Ken's family.

On Sunday, Gypsy and Ken's relatives then got together for lunch at IHOP, where they shared memories about Ken and talked about what comes next for his dog, Parker.

Sources say one of his siblings will take Parker home.

As TMZ previously reported, Ken died last week on his 33rd birthday after deputies found him unresponsive in bed during a welfare check. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play ... and an autopsy was performed, though his cause of death remains pending toxicology results.