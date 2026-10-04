Gypsy Rose Blanchard Starts Online Petition To Stop Cyberbullying After Ken Urker's Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has started an online petition aimed at putting an end to cyberbullying after Ken Urker's death ... and she's honoring him in a special way.

Gypsy posted the Change.org petition Sunday to help support Kenan's Law -- otherwise known as the Online Harassment Reporting and Accountability Act.

In the petition ... Gypsy says that Ken suffered merciless cyberbullying across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit.

As a result ... Kenan's Law wants social media users to be allowed to report multiple posts, comments, and accounts together as a harassment campaign.

In addition to calling for human moderators and allowing users to submit further evidence if a claim has been rejected ... Gypsy also wants social media companies to preserve evidence and provide transparency.

She wrote ... "I cannot change what happened to Ken... But I know what we experienced before his death. I know what it felt like to report content we believed constituted harassment and repeatedly be told there was 'no violation.'"

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Discussed Future Wedding With Ken Urker on TMZ Podcast Months Before He Died TMZ.com

We reported earlier ... Gypsy previously chatted with Charlie Neff on the "TMZ Podcast" before Ken's death about how she envisioned a classic fairytale wedding with Ken if they decided to walk down the aisle.

As you know ... Ken died in his Louisiana home last week.

Authorities who found him dead on the scene reported finding a brown powder substance and drug paraphernalia inside his home.

Source told us at the time ... the couple was taking some space from each other due to Ken's drinking.