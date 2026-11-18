Play video content Video: Roseanne Barr's Grandson Comes Out of the Closet on Her Show Your Mom's House

Roseanne Barr is helping her grandson come out of the closet ... revealing he's gay and he asked her to spread the word because he hasn't come out at work yet.

The comedian shared the family news during an appearance on Christina Pazsitzky's "Your Mom's House" podcast ... explaining that several of her children and grandchildren have followed in her stand-up comedy footsteps.

Roseanne said she asked for her grandson's permission to talk about him on the show ... and he enthusiastically agreed, hoping the announcement would help him come out to his coworkers.

And in classic Roseanne fashion, she couldn't resist turning the revelation into a joke ... announcing they'd founded a group called "Queers for Tel Aviv."

But the 74-year-old wasn't finished ... joking that she'd actually been wondering why it took so long for one of her grandsons to come out as gay ... explaining that her brother and other relatives are also gay.

She even cracked that she'd begun questioning why none of her grandsons were gay ... blaming the family's Celtic ancestry for the apparent dry spell.

Christina, meanwhile, played along with the jokes ... declaring her support for both Jewish people and the LGBTQ community.