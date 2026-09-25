'Roseanne' Star Michael Fishman Fires Back at Roseanne Barr

Play video content Video: Michael Fishman Returns Fire in Roseanne Barr Feud

Michael Fishman is responding to Roseanne Barr's profanity-laced tirade about him ... though it seems he's decided not to fight fire with fire -- at least not yet.

The actor shared a video on social media addressing Roseanne's recent comments deriding him ... thanking Roseanne for telling people the truth -- that he reached out to her in 2018 after she posted a racist tweet about one of former president Barack Obama's advisers.

Michael says he reached out to give her a chance to clear up why she posted ... even though he vehemently disagrees with what she posted.

He says this is evidence he's dealing with something publicly that many people deal with privately ... a trusted and loved mentor or family member changing so much over time.

Michael says this recent tiff with Roseanne is a glimpse at the dark part of his childhood on the show "Roseanne" ... a chapter he doesn't discuss much -- though he says he thinks that may need to change.

His response comes after Roseanne blasted him for saying the "Roseanne" reboot was "rightfully canceled" for her infamous 2018 tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

Play video content Video: Roseanne Barr Slams Former TV Son for Siding With ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation Can't Be Censored

Roseanne went scorched earth ... calling Michael a "f***ing worm" who should "shut the f*** up" and "stay f***ed."