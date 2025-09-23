Roseanne Barr Rips Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC Return as 'Double Standard'

My Life Was Ruined, He Got Time out!!!

Roseanne Barr isn't happy with how quickly the Jimmy Kimmel suspension ended ... she says he got off easy compared to her ... and she's accusing ABC of a "double standard."

She told NewsNation, "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone. It just shows how they think. It's a double standard."

Roseanne got booted from ABC back in May 2018, when she tweeted that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of "Planet of the Apes" and the "Muslim Brotherhood."

ABC yanked Roseanne off the air, even though her sitcom reboot "Roseanne" was the network's most-watched series.

Kimmel was suspended last week, when ABC and TV station giants Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group were catching flak for Kimmel's comments on Charlie Kirk's alleged murderer.

Kimmel's returning to ABC tonight -- but not on affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair -- and Roseanne isn't holding her breath for an apology ... instead, she expects Kimmel to double down.

Roseanne told NewsNation, "I think he'll cheer himself on and his fans, all what is it, 2,000 of them. They’ll feel heartened and, you know, like they won another battle against Trump and the people of the United States. So it'll be a big celebration. 'Oh, he's back,' and he’ll double down."

Since getting canceled by ABC, Roseanne says she's basically been blacklisted in Hollywood.