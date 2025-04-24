Roseanne Barr Reacts to 'The Conners' Series Finale, Not What You'd Expect

Roseanne Barr’s breaking her silence on "The Conners" TV series finale, which stirred the pot with a nod to her old character in a graveyard visit -- and interestingly, it looks like she's trying to find the silver lining in it all.

Jake Pentland, Roseanne’s son and rep, tells TMZ that while she definitely got screwed over and written out of her own revival show after a controversial tweet ... she and the fam are still glad "The Conners" crew got seven solid seasons of work out of the show she built.

Off the back of that, the family says there’s no need to dangle anyone’s job over her head anymore -- "The Conners" had their run, and that chapter’s officially closed.

That said, Jake tells us the fam didn’t watch a single second of the rebranded series after Roseanne got the boot ... and honestly didn’t even know it just wrapped.

"The Conners" launched in 2018 with the remaining "Roseanne" cast after the original show was abruptly canceled -- after Roseanne fired off a widely perceived racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The rebranded sitcom kicked off by killing off Roseanne Conner with an opioid overdose, clearing the way to shift focus to the rest of the Conner clan without her.