R&B Singer Keke Wyatt Arrested for Terroristic Threats and Cruelty to Children

R&B sensation Keke Wyatt must be singing the blues ... after getting arrested in Georgia on 3 serious offenses, TMZ has learned

A rep for the Henry County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Keke was busted September 20 and then booked into the Henry County jail for terroristic threats, simple assault, and cruelty to children.

The sheriff says Keke was released two days later after posting a $1,050 bond. We're working on getting details on what Keke allegedly did to get tossed in the clink.

Keke is well known for her R&B music and rose to national fame in the early 2000s after her duets with singer Avant became huge hits. The songs, "My First Love" and "Nothing in This World," appear on her gold record, "Soul Sista."